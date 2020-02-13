Shooting sends man to hospital; Sheriff says an altercation took place

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Carl Junction Area) — Just before 3:30 PM METS Ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to a report of male with a gunshot wound, 10487 CR 270.

Upon arrival 21-year-old male was suffering a gunshot wound.

METS Ambulance transported the individual Priority One to an area hospital. Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser talks to us exclusively at the scene. “There was an altercation that took place inside the residence. That altercation is ultimately what led to him being shot. He was transported to the hospital with, what we believe to be, non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody, the parties are being interviewed. It’s very early in the investigation.

Isolated incident (nodding), the individuals involved in the altercation are acquaintances. We believe that they live here at the residence so they are known to each other we are not looking for [other parties involved].”

More information as it becomes available from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.