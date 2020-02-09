Shooting on Jackpine Road at residence sends one to hospital; Sheriff Randee Kaiser tells us what they know

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities responded to a report of shots fired inside a residence, 17244 Jackpine Road, shortly after 11:00 AM Sunday morning.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser tells us exclusively at the scene, so far they can determine it was altercation between acquaintances. And one person was shot.

That person was transported to Joplin, identity unknown and medical status unknown at this time.

“We have two other individuals inside the house and we are talking to them now and trying to figure out exactly what transpired.”

“This is an isolated incident, no reason for neighbors to worry. Everything was contained right here.”

Crime scene tape surrounds the entrance to the property. Jasper County Detectives can be seen on this active crime scene.

We asked Sheriff Kaiser if anyone has been taken into custody or arrested and he told us, “nobody has been taken into custody.”

Initially fire and EMS responded. Also responding Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Patrol Division.”

Sheriff Kaiser wrapped our conversation telling us he hopes to have a statement out later this evening or in the morning.