Shooting on Bagnell Dam strip at Lake Ozark leaves 1 dead, multiple injured; Authorities say ‘gang related’ Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A shooting Thursday night at a bar on the Bagnell Dam strip at Lake Ozark has left one person dead and three others injured.

Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry said he has been on the scene since 8:00 p.m. The shooting happened at Casablanca on the strip.

Newberry said the shooting is believed to be gang related and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

“I’m sad for our community and the loss of life,” Newberry said. “Our officers were confirmed on the scene within minutes, we will work hard to make our residents and vacationers not just feel safe but be safe. We have numerous people in custody and the investigation will continue.”

