Shooting investigation, Woman rushed to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are currently investigating a shooting just off 9th and Rangeline in the city. The JPD Crime Scene Command Unit just arrived shortly before 7:00 PM to the 2900 bk East 9th.
Joplin News First is live! at the scene. Watch for updates.
On July 18th, 2020 at 5:52 pm officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to 2925 E 9th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Freeman Hospital and is considered to be in critical condition. A male suspect reportedly fled from the area prior to officers arriving. No arrest has been made at this time. Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are currently working the crime scene investigation and following up on leads. Further updates may be released at a later time when more information becomes available. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623- 3131CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS, JOPLIN POLICE