Shooting investigation west of Downtown, man rushed to hospital

807 South Moffet Joplin Police investigate a shooting that sent a victim to the hospital priority one

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 12:20 PM Wednesday EMS were dispatched to a reported gunshot wound at 8th and South Moffett.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire Rescue and EMS immediately began treating a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking area of 807 South Moffet, The Outreach House.

The victim was transported Priority One to Freeman West. Victim is stable at this time.

Joplin Police officers have wrapped the parking lot of The Outreach House with crime scene tape. Numerous investigators are talking to individuals detained.

Officers are gathering evidence behind the tape, photographing, a bag and items strewn along the west edge of the parking lot alongside a vehicle with out of state tags.

On May 27, 2020 at approximately 12:18 P.M. JPD Officers were dispatched to 807 S Moffet Ave for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival one male was located with a gunshot to his chest in the parking lot. The adult male was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives on are scene now investigating the incident. Joplin Police are not seeking any other individuals in connection to this shooting currently. Joplin Police Media Release

