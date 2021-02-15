Shooting at Motel 6, Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times; Joplin Police Detectives Gathering Evidence for Investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 12:30 PM Monday at Motel 6, 3031 South Rangeline.

A man, age unknown, was shot multiple times and transported Priority One suffering gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the Motel tell us there was an altercation outdoors between two men. After the shooting, the man shot, was laying on the ground outside. 911 was immediately called.

“Officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. He is considered to be in critical condition and his name is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin. Officers also located the adult male shooter on scene and he is currently cooperating with the investigation. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Joplin PD Detectives are currently conducting the criminal investigation.” CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS, JOPLIN POLICE PIO

