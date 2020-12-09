Shooting at Joplin Motel, man arrested

Under the National Firearms Act (NFA), it is illegal for a private citizen to possess a sawed-off shotgun.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday morning at 6:35 AM Joplin Emergency Communications began receiving alerts regarding gunfire at Motel 6, 3036 South Rangeline, Joplin.

Joplin Police responded to the motel, room 239, however before arrival the female was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital suffering a gunshot wound.

Joplin Police secured the motel room and marked it off for evidence and responded to the hospital.

“On December 7th, 2020 at 06:35am the Joplin Police Department received a 911 call for a report

of a shooting at Motel 6, 3031 S. Rangeline Road in Joplin. As officers were en route to the

scene, information was received that a female was being loaded into a vehicle that left the scene

shortly after the shooting. Officers located that vehicle and the female victim at Freeman

Hospital shortly thereafter. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

Joplin Police Detectives responded and began conducting an investigation, which initially has

determined that the victims boyfriend had mishandled the gun, a sawed off double barrel

shotgun, causing it to discharge and strike the female.” CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS, PIO, JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The suspect, Aaron A. Birdsong, age 27 of Joplin, was arrested and is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail.

Investigators are seeking these criminal charges:

2nd Degree Domestic Assault

Armed Criminal Action

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Possession of Certain Weapons

LEGALITT OF SAWED OFF SHOTGUNS

Under the National Firearms Act (NFA), it is illegal for a private citizen to possess a sawed-off modern smokeless powder shotgun.







