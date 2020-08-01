Shooting at Carthage hotel, two victims as police search for suspect

CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 11:00AM Carthage Police confirm with us a shooting occurred at the Quality Inn, 2701 Hazel Ave. This was not an active shooter. But a targeted shooting, an active assailant, fled the scene.

Ofc. Chad Dininger of Carthage Police Department tells us live in a media update that the assailant fled out of the north door of the Quality Inn.

Ofc. Dininger says they have sent an active bolo (Be On The Look Out) for a suspect to authorities across the region. Considered armed and dangerous, police are seeking, Lane Stephens, 29, of Carthage

There are two shooting victims. One victim, 42, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene, inside the hotel, inside a room. The second victim, 39, adult female, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan says this is an active crime scene and you are asked to avoid the area while they process evidence and follow up leads.

Shannon Becker is on the scene live. This is a continually updating breaking news story.