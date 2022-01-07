Shooting and death investigation west of Joplin, Jasper County Detectives on scene

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Friday about noon Jasper County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance, altercation at 1763 S Malang Road.

In a release of information Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser states, “When deputies arrived, they found a 50 year old male deceased in the yard with an apparent gunshot wound.”

Authorities have detained a 75 year old male.

They state there is no threat to the public. And currently they are not seeking any other parties involved in the incident.

