Live Now
Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian

Shirts to Honor Late JHS Player, “gone in 20 minutes!”

Joplin News First

Now Saturday at 10:00 AM, more shirts available at G&S Graphix location

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:
More Chanute Sports

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — After working Thursday night into Friday morning G&S Graphix staff tell us that “we sold out in 20 minutes!”. So they are going to pull another ‘all-nighter’ printing as many shirts as possible.

SAT MORNING 10:00 AM

We will open doors tomorrow [Saturday] at 10AM. We will sell the shirts on first come first serve basis, until sold out! We are doing everything we can physically can do to accommodate everyone.

G&S Graphix, 5205 South Rangeline

***UPDATE***UPDATE****UPDATE****We SOLD OUT in 20 minutes!Our staff is again on the way to Olathe, Kansas to pick up…

Posted by G&S Graphix on Friday, September 6, 2019

PRICES & INFORMATION

  • $3.50/ea. basic sizes
  • $5.00/ea. XX
  • $6.00/ea. 3X
  • $7.00/ea. 4X
  • $8.00/ea. 5X

They are only available at G&S Graphix, 5205 South Rangeline. Beginning Saturday at 10:00 AM. Cash only, no credit or debit cards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story