Sheriff’s Office host kids for 9th Annual Community Safety Day; Free Event 🍿 Popcorn • 🍔 Hamburgers • 🌭 Hotdogs • 🐴 Sheriff’s Posse • Face Painting • Bounce House • K9 Demo • SWAT Demo • Safety Kids IDs • Gun Safety

CARTHAGE, Mo. — JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE COMMUNITY SAFETY DAY IS SATURDAY, MAY 8. 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. 9th Annual • FREE 🍿 Popcorn • 🍔 Hamburgers • 🌭 Hotdogs • 🐴 Sheriff’s Posse • Face Painting • Bounce House • K9 Demo • SWAT Demo • Safety Kids IDs • Gun Safety. 231 South Main, Carthage, Missouri. The NE corner of the Carthage Square Saturday morning.

Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff, says, “It’s great because it lets kids see law enforcement officers in a different environment. Its kind of a one on one environment and its us being a part of the community that’s kind of the whole idea behind the thing. We recognize that in law enforcement we are a part of the community.”

SATURDAY NE CORNER OF THE CARTHAGE SQUARE

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF