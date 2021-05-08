Sheriff’s Office host kids for 9th Annual Community Safety Day; Free Event 🍿 Popcorn • 🍔 Hamburgers • 🌭 Hotdogs • 🐴 Sheriff’s Posse • Face Painting • Bounce House • K9 Demo • SWAT Demo • Safety Kids IDs • Gun Safety

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Mo. — JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE COMMUNITY SAFETY DAY IS SATURDAY, MAY 8. 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. 9th Annual • FREE 🍿 Popcorn • 🍔 Hamburgers • 🌭 Hotdogs • 🐴 Sheriff’s Posse • Face Painting • Bounce House • K9 Demo • SWAT Demo • Safety Kids IDs • Gun Safety. 231 South Main, Carthage, Missouri. The NE corner of the Carthage Square Saturday morning.

Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff, says, “It’s great because it lets kids see law enforcement officers in a different environment. Its kind of a one on one environment and its us being a part of the community that’s kind of the whole idea behind the thing. We recognize that in law enforcement we are a part of the community.”

SATURDAY NE CORNER OF THE CARTHAGE SQUARE
Posted by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE COMMUNITY SAFETY DAY IS SATURDAY, MAY 8. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. 9th Annual • FREE 🍿 Popcorn • 🍔 Hamburgers • 🌭 Hotdogs • Face Painting • Bounce House • K9 Demo • SWAT Demo • Safety Kids IDs • Gun Safety. 231 South Main, Carthage, Missouri. The NE corner of the Carthage Square Saturday morning. See you there! https://www.instagram.com/p/COl1xoln4Yp/ JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE COMMUNITY SAFETY DAY IS SATURDAY, MAY 8. 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. 9th Annual • FREE 🍿 Popcorn • 🍔 Hamburgers • 🌭 Hotdogs • 🐴 Sheriff’s Posse • Face Painting • Bounce House • K9 Demo • SWAT Demo • Safety Kids IDs • Gun Safety. 231 South Main, Carthage, Missouri. The NE corner of the Carthage Square Saturday morning. See you there! We have fans all over! 👏🏽 👏🏽👏🏽💫🛸👽 THEY ARE NOT UFO’s — Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites, completing SpaceX’s 10th Starlink mission this year. Here are those mysterious lights everyone is talking about tonight. A string of 60 new satellites that join the STARLINK. 🛰 Providing internet to less populated locales of the world. Just offered in Reeds, Missouri. ‘We have it, it’s like having DISH NETWORK internet. Not really good for gaming.’ One follower updates us. #joplinnewsfirst #ksn16 #shanbecker @KSNLocalNews @kolr10kozl @knwanews THEY ARE NOT UFO’s — Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed, completing SpaceX’s 10th Starlink mission this year. Here are those mysterious lights everyone is talking about tonight. A string of 60 new satellites that join the STARLINK. 🛰 Providing internet to less populated locales of the world. #joplinnewsfirst #ksn16 #shanbecker @KSNLocalNews @kolr10kozl @knwanews THEY ARE NOT UFO’s — Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed, completing SpaceX’s 10th Starlink mission this year. Here are those mysterious lights everyone is talking about tonight. A string of 60 new satellites that join the STARLINK. 🛰 Providing internet to less populated locales of the world. #joplinnewsfirst #ksn16 #shanbecker @KSNLocalNews @kolr10kozl @knwanews THEY ARE NOT UFO’s — Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed, completing SpaceX’s 10th Starlink mission this year. Here are those mysterious lights everyone is talking about tonight. A string of 60 new satellites that join the STARLINK. 🛰 Providing internet to less populated locales of the world. #joplinnewsfirst #ksn16 #shanbecker @KSNLocalNews @kolr10kozl @knwanews DWI AND C& I TO DRIVER IN ROLLOVER CRASH — SUV LEAVES ROADWAY AND OVERTURNS — SILVER CREEK, Mo. — Just after 3:15 PM reports of an SUV on the south outer road where it takes a 90° turn west to south. Click @joplinnewsfirst to read more on our news tab. DWI & CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT CHARGED TO DRIVER — SUV LEAVES ROADWAY AND OVERTURNS — SILVER CREEK, Mo. — Just after 3:15 PM reports of an SUV on the south outer road where it takes a 90° turn west to south. Click @joplinnewsfirst to read more on our news tab.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First