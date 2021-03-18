Sheriff States, It’s a Miracle No One was Hurt, in Storms

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader just before noon released some preliminary information regarding their storms across his county Wednesday evening.

“Witness accounts watched the tornado form near PP highway. It touched down east of PP at the end of Fiddlers lane in Barry County. It traveled east across Hwy 248 onto Wildcherry. It then traveled North up Falcon Drive before turning Northeast. It then went across to Elsey and over to Wheeler Branch.” STONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No word on injury to livestock. No official word from the National Weather Service yet but their storm spotter reports are released

THE RED MARKER IS WHERE THE STORM BEGAN.



CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

“It is a miracle that nobody was hurt. Thank you to all the agencies that responded last night,” stated Sheriff Rader.