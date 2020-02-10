Sheriff states arrest made in Jackpine shooting investigation

Sheriff Randee Kaiser states that Dustin L. Kisling, 48, "charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action."

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday afternoon Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser spoke to us at 17244 Jackpine Road regarding a shooting investigation. Now Monday, Sheriff Kaiser releases a statement to the media regarding an arrest and charges for a Jasper County man.

Dustin L. Kisling, 48, rural Carthage was taken into custody and now charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action.

The victim, Randy Teague, was transported to an area hospital suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. He is now listed in stable condition according to a media release from Sheriff Kaiser.

MEDIA RELEASE: On 2-9-20 at approximately 11:15 A.M. , Jasper County Deputies were dispatched to the area of 17244 Jack Pine Rd, Carthage Mo. This was in reference to a male with gunshot wounds. While on scene deputies located a male in the residence with gunshot wounds to the arms and chest area. The victim has been identified as Randy S. Teague, 37, of Joplin, Mo. Teague was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition at this time. Kisling, Teague and the witness at the residence are all acquaintances. Dustin L. Kisling, 48, of Carthage was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center. He has been charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action. There is no bond. The investigation into this incident continues. JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF RANDEE KAISER

ORIGINAL STORY SUNDAY AFTERNOON: JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities responded to a report of shots fired inside a residence, 17244 Jackpine Road, shortly after 11:00 AM Sunday morning (see exclusive video and story, click image).

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser tells us exclusively at the scene, so far they can determine it was altercation between acquaintances. And one person was shot.

That person was transported to Joplin, identity unknown and medical status unknown at this time.

“We have two other individuals inside the house and we are talking to them now and trying to figure out exactly what transpired.”

“This is an isolated incident, no reason for neighbors to worry. Everything was contained right here.”

Crime scene tape surrounds the entrance to the property. Jasper County Detectives can be seen on this active crime scene.

We asked Sheriff Kaiser if anyone has been taken into custody or arrested and he told us, “nobody has been taken into custody.”

Initially fire and EMS responded. Also responding Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Patrol Division.”

Sheriff Kaiser wrapped our conversation telling us he hopes to have a statement out later this evening or in the morning.

click on image to enlarge