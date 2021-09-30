Sheriff shares advice when selling online, “make sure your drugs are not in the background!”

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County has advice for people who sell online, to watch what’s in the background of your photos. One incident Wednesday resulted in an arrest after items for sale showed a little too much in the background at an individuals house.

A resident posted an item (catalytic converter) for sale on marketplace the Sheriff states, “Apparently he must have been under the influence because in the background of his picture he posted, he left his large bag of meth and syringe on the coffee table.”

TAKEN INTO EVIDENCE BY STONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. WEAPON AND 48 GRAMS OF METH.

After one of the Sheriff’s unnamed constituents privately sent him the photo, Sheriff Rader forwarded it on to one of his detectives. Then in turn they were granted a search warrant by a judge.

“We arrived at this gentleman’s house with a search warrant. You can imagine his surprise!! He still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol that he is forbidden to own! We have now provided him a new place to stay. Sorry folks, his catalytic converters are not for sale right now. Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background!”

