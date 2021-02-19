Sheriff Seeking Shooting Suspect; Victim Shot in Neck

by: Shannon Becker

by: Shannon Becker

GALENA, Mo. — The Stone County Sheriff’s Office release information they are now seeking a man identified as the suspect in a shooting that occurred Saturday, February 13, at a rural Shell Knob residence, 3117 W Hwy H.

EMS and authorities met the shooting victim at MO-39 and Hwy H. The adult male victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Although the victim was not forthcoming Sheriff’s Detectives determined the shooting location, served a warrant, and contacted witnesses while collecting evidence to determine the suspect, now named and being sought by authorities.

“The suspect was identified as Anthony ‘Tony’ Sandridge, [age 35], of Springfield MO. Sandridge has a warrant out of Barry County,”

STONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Detectives believe Sandridge could be in the Springfield area and driving a stolen silver 4-door passenger car.

If you have any information contact the Stone County Sheriff’s office 24/7 at 417-357-6116. To remain anonymous use their Crime Tip Hotline by clicking here to send a message.

The victim is expected to survive.

