Sheriff names those involved in shooting at CR270 residence, no arrests

UPDATE FRIDAY: JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE — In a press release to the media Friday Jasper County Sheriff’s Office release the names of those involved in the shooting Thursday at a residence on County Road 270. No arrests have been made however those involved are identified.

“The shooting occurred as the result of a domestic altercation between Brent Garcia, 23 and Brandon Garcia, 21. Both live at the residence. Brandon was shot in the right hip area by Brent. Brandon was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. More information may be released at a later time as the investigation allows.” Sheriff Randee Kaiser, Jasper County

ORIGINAL STORY: JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Carl Junction Area) — Just before 3:30 PM METS Ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to a report of male with a gunshot wound, 10487 CR 270.

Upon arrival 21-year-old male had suffered a gunshot wound.

METS Ambulance transported the individual Priority One to an area hospital. Extent of injuries are unknown at this time. In our video and images below you can see, lights and sirens, as we pass that METS ambulance on the way to the location of the shooting.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser talks to us exclusively at the scene. “There was an altercation that took place inside the residence. That altercation is ultimately what led to him being shot. He was transported to the hospital with, what we believe to be, non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody, the parties are being interviewed. It’s very early in the investigation.

Isolated incident (nodding), the individuals involved in the altercation are acquaintances. We believe that they live here at the residence so they are known to each other we are not looking for [other parties involved].”

More information as it becomes available from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.