Sheriff asks for your help identifying Armed Robber at Quick Shop

WEIR, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves of Cherokee County shares details regarding an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at the Quick Shop Convenience Store in Weir on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

At 6:39 p.m. a white male entered the store wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and camouflage jacket. The suspect brandished a knife and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as roughly 6 foot tall with a slender build.

Detectives are following up on several leads but ask anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 620-429-3992.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting the number 888777. Just type ‘tip cherokee’ followed by any information you are able to provide. Online tips can be submitted at www.cherokeecountykssheriff.com.