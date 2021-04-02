Serious T-bone crash South Rangeline, motorcycle and vehicle; Joplin Police Major Crash Team summoned

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5:00 PM reports in the 2700 block of South Rangeline a motorcycle as car crash alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.

BLUE MARK NOTES CRASH SCENE.

Two people involved, both drivers, were transported Priority One, lights and sirens to Freeman West. Status is unknown at the initial printing of this article.

***Please avoid the area of 24th-29th and Range Line for the next 1-2 hours and seek alternate routes. Officers are on… Posted by Joplin Police Department on Friday, April 2, 2021

Traffic is closed southbound at 24th Street. Northbound continues with one lane.

We will update this breaking story as more information is available from authorities. Click to save our news page as a bookmark.