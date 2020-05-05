Serious rollover crash Monday afternoon south of Redings Mill

Joplin man was rushed Priority One with life-threatening injuries to Freeman West

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Monday afternoon just after 3:15 PM Redings Mill Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance were dispatched to a reported rollover crash of a pickup truck on NN Hwy, about one mile south of Redings Mill in Newton County.

Upon arrival it was noted that a single vehicle (pickup) had left the roadway and overturned.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol in their online report:

“[Southbound pickup] ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.” MSgt Michael Frazier #387, Troop D

That pickup, 2006 Ford F150, was being driven by a Joplin man, 45-year-old Joshua Goodhue. He was transported Priority One to Freeman Hospital West suffering life-threatening injuries.

It was a single vehicle crash even though a motorcyle was along the roadside near the crashed pickup. The motorcycle was cargo in the bed of the truck. Both truck and motorcycle were secured by Chuck’s Towing of Joplin.

There was not an update on Goodhue’s condition after his initial transport.