Serious motorcycle crash investigated by Joplin Police Crash Team

JOPLIN, Mo. — At 3:15 PM Monday reports of a serious motorcycle crash was reported in the 1800 block of South Maiden Lane. The motorcycle had collided with a passenger car.

Upon arrival a Joplin Police officer immediately began emergency first aid to a male motorcycle operator. Additionally there was a passenger vehicle involved, no one was injured in that vehicle.

Joplin Fire Department, METS Ambulance responded along with Joplin Police.

Members of the Joplin Police Crash Team were notified to investigate the crash. Also Joplin Police Sentinels were requested to assist with traffic control. The roadway was closed to traffic until about 5:30 PM.

Authorities tell us the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Maiden Lane, and the vehicle was pulling into the roadway to travel northbound.

The male motorcycle operator was transported to a hospital, awake and alert, but suffering a traumatic injury. The injury was not thought to be life threatening.

The roadway was marked out by the crash team. And Santa Fe Towing was summoned to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

