Serious injuries suffered to mail carrier in crash with pickup truck Sunday morning in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 11:00 AM Sunday morning Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a two vehicle crash involving a mail truck near Eland Road and Route P in Newton County.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Missouri State Highway Patrol initial report is released with details stating that a 1990 Chevy Mail Carrier vehicle was being driven by Sheila Hampshire, 29, of Joplin, Missouri. She was traveling east on Route P. She was transported Priority One to an area hospital suffering serious injuries.

Traveling west on Route P was Douglas Williams, 58, of Battlefield, Missouri. He was driving a 2015 Ford F150. He was not injured.

A passenger in the Williams vehicle, Diane Williams, 59, of Battlefield, Missouri, suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Mercy Joplin.

“[mail vehicle] was eastbound. [pickup] was westbound. [mail vehicle] turned into the path of [pickup]. [pickup] attempted to avoid the collision but both collided in the intersection.”

TPR. M. COLEMAN OF MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP D

Metro Towing and Chuck’s Towing were both summoned to remove crashed vehicles from the scene.

