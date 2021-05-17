Serious head-on crash MO-171 in Carl Junction near Center Creek bridge halts traffic

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Monday just before 1:00 p.m. reports of a head-on, two vehicle crash, on MO-171 at Carl Junction alerting EMS. METS ambulance, Carl Junction Police, Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response was notified.

This was a highway speeds head on crash. Multiple patients rushed to area hospitals. Two are critical trauma patients and a third is serious.

Crash investigation could be ongoing this afternoon between Harps and E. Pennell along 171.

H&H Towing and Nixon’s Garage were summoned to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

We will update this story here with more information as it becomes available from authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.