Serious head on crash closes US-59 south of Jay, Okla. for OHP investigation

Oklahoma Highway Patrol were responding to the crash scene for investigation sources tell us

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Sunday afternoon about 2:15 p.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol were alerted to a serious head on collision on US-59 two miles south of Jay, Okla.

Sources on the scene tell us there are two vehicles involved and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

We will update with more information when the roadway is reopened.

