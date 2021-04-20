Serious crash on rural Missouri and Oklahoma State Line Road, three rushed to hospital

by: Shannon Becker

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 9:00 PM Monday night, Newton County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash north of Seneca, Missouri, near Oklahoma state line. EMS was dispatched to the general area.

Authorities came upon a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic blocking State Line Road and Linden Road as it turns to Oklahoma. The crash, into some trees, was about 10 – 15 feet inside Missouri.

Responding units included Newton County Ambulance, Seneca Fire Protection District, Newton County Deputies in Missouri. Quapaw Fire and Rescue on the Oklahoma side, and others.

Three people in the vehicle all transported to Mercy Hospital, Joplin.

  • Brian Kerns, 19, Joplin, Mo., driver, serious injuries
  • Kaitlen Tygart, 18, Galena, Mo., occupant, moderate injuries
  • Blake Youngblood, 22, Joplin, Mo., occupant, serious injuries

According to the initial report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol:

“[CHEVY] failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.”

Tpr B. Dodson #1324

The report also includes information that no one in the vehicle were using seat belts which are required by Missouri Law.

Doug’s Towing of Seneca, Missouri, removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

