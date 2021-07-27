SUV pulled into the path of utility truck Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper tells us at crash scene, north of Seneca

Of the three injured, only the teenage female with minor injuries was wearing a seat belt. The two ejected or partially ejected were not belted.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release information overnight regarding a serious crash on MO-43 at Iris Road/BB in Newton County, Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Trooper B. Dodson reports that Stephanie Langland, 35, of Seneca, Missouri, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox and pulled into the path of a utility truck. Langland suffered life-threatening injuries. Was transported by ambulance to Joplin then flown to KU Medical Center in Kansas City.

There were two passengers in the SUV, Crystal Ward, 32, of Seneca, rushed serious condition to Freeman West Joplin. And a teenage female, 14, of Seneca, suffered minor injuries. MSHP policy is to not publish names online for anyone 16 and younger involved in crashes.

Of the three injured, only the teenage female with minor injuries was wearing a seat belt. The two ejected or partially ejected were not belted.

The 2021 Kentworth utility truck was driven by Jason Bonnow, 39, of Wentworth, Missouri. He was not injured in the crash.

Trooper Dodson told us on scene the westbound SUV crossed MO-43 into the path of the truck. The truck attempted to avoid the crash and swerved to the left of the roadway, coming to a stop in a small field northwest of the intersection.

