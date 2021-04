BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — It's a quiet little getaway and close to Joplin just about 20 minutes to the Baxter Springs Spring River Dam, Riverside Park and Campground that sits on Spring River. It's inside the Baxter Springs city limits. You might check ahead of time to see the water level. If it's too high then the park will be closed. The National Weather Service hosts a hydrograph at the damn you can view online anytime.

The best thing about this place is you can visit without getting out of your car. Just drive, pull up and watch the water roll over the dam. Roll down the windows and open up a book. Cool off your brain for a few hours with the sound of the water over the dam.