Fatality crash diverts morning commute in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Avoid the area of North Main as a serious crash has closed all lanes of traffic on Notth Main Street.

Sgt Jared Delzell updates us at the scene this morning at 7:55 AM this is a fatality crash. The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team is assembling at the crash site. Located on the Turkey Creek bridge just south of Zora overpass at North Main.

TRAFFIC IS STOPPED

Murphy Blvd (south side of crash)

Zora (north side of crash)

Sgt Delzell tells us all lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

Shannon Becker will have live updates.