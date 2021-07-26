Serious crash closes MO-43 at Iris Road; Trauma crash victim rushed to Joplin, others injured

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a crash at MO-43 and Iris Road.

Seneca Fire District, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The roadway is currently closed as of the initial post of this article.

We know at least one vehicle overturned in this crash.

Authorities tell us one person was transported trauma to a Joplin area hospital. Others are injured.

Stay with JoplinNewsFirst for this breaking news story. Avoid the area as emergency services are on location.