Serious crash closes HH/Fir Road between Carthage and Carterville

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (west of Carthage) — Just before 7:30 PM a serious crash was reported on HH/Fir Road involving multiple patients. The crash has two vehicles involved. It is south of Dyno at the 170 HH/FIR intersection.
Responding: Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy Carthage, Carthage Police Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
MODOT EMERGENCY RESPONSE have set roadblocks.
- CLOSED — FIR at Chapel, no westbound traffic
- CLOSED — FIR at 175, no eastbound traffic
- CLOSED — 170 at Fairview
The road will be closed for an extended period of time.