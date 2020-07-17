Serious crash closes HH/Fir Road between Carthage and Carterville

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (west of Carthage) — Just before 7:30 PM a serious crash was reported on HH/Fir Road involving multiple patients. The crash has two vehicles involved. It is south of Dyno at the 170 HH/FIR intersection.

Responding: Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy Carthage, Carthage Police Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MODOT EMERGENCY RESPONSE have set roadblocks.

  • CLOSED — FIR at Chapel, no westbound traffic
  • CLOSED — FIR at 175, no eastbound traffic
  • CLOSED — 170 at Fairview

The road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories