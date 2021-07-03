Serious crash closes E. 7th and Duquesne for Crash Investigation; Two rushed Priority One to area hospitals

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning reports of a crash at E.7th and S. Duquesne Road.

Duenweg Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Joplin Fire Department responded as mutual aid.

MSHP are processing the crash scene. Joplin Police Department are also present.

Two people were transported Priority One to area hospitals.

Sgt. B. Helms of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us. Three vehicles were involved. One passenger car traveling east struck a northbound car (not pictured). A minivan was also struck, showing minor damage.

The intersection is closed for now while a crash investigation is being conducted. Avoid the area.

We anticipate another update from investigators.