Serious crash at River Road and Gateway Drive/I-49B; Logging truck and passenger car, drivers transported to hospital

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 4:05 PM reports of a large logging truck and passenger car crash at the south edge of Saginaw at River Road and Gateway Drive/I-49B.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. METS ambulance responded with additional support.

Avoid the area as traffic is an issue, I-49 is open both directions in Newton County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers tell us at the scene two people were taken to area hospitals. One person was transported Priority One. And another person, driver of the passenger car was awake and alert, talking. There is no update on their conditions as of the initial printing of this article.

Developing news story we will update with more information as it becomes available. Joplin News First is at the scene.