Serious crash at Baseline Blvd and MO-171, second day of detour as major roundabout construction continues

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:15 p.m. Jasper County 911 were alerted to reports of a crash north of Carl Junction at Baseline Blvd and MO-171.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Carl Junction Fire Dept, METS and MODOT responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Almost immediately Carl Junction Fire/Rescue called for MedFlight Helicopter for one patient.

Cpl. B.L. Crockett of Troop D tells us on scene a commercial truck was traveling westbound on Baseline Blvd and failed to stop and the stop sign of MO-171. It struck a southbound SUV.

The commercial truck overturned and caught fire.

In all six people were rushed to hospitals.

Four people were transported with various injuries from the SUV. One person from the commercial truck was MedFlight to Joplin and one via ground ambulance.

S&S Towing removed the vehicles and debris.

This is the second day of road closure at MO-171 and MO-96 where a new Hybrid Roundabout is being completed. The detour for traffic is State Route H to MO-43. Unless it’s local traffic .

We will update with more information as it becomes available from Cpl. Crockett of MSHP later in the evening.