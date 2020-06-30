Serious crash affecting I-49 northbound Newton County traffic

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 9:30 AM a serious crash involving a passenger car and semi tractor-trailer has shit down the northbound lanes of I-49 at V Hwy, 35 MM. Traffic at the initial publishing of this article have been backed up to Shoal Creek Plaza.

Avoid traveling I-49 north.

Take Gateway Drive to Joplin from Neosho 86

I-49 Southbound is not affected.

Redings Mill Fire Department, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol and others are on the scene.

MODOT Emergency Response is working to direct traffic.

M&M Wrecker has been summoned to upright a semi tractor-trailer.

Unknown injuries to drivers. We have a Joplin News First reporter at the scene.