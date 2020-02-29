Series of crashes stop southbound 249 traffic

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 5:00 PM Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance were alerted to a crash at 3.4 MM southbound.

A secondary crash then occurred not long after in the traffic que. Traffic was completely at a standstill. That second crash was at 4.0 MM.

Still developing information however you are asked to avoid southbound 249 from the Webb City/Carterville area.

See the Google map that shows the red areas of stopped traffic at 5:15 PM.

Unknown injuries in any of the crashes.

The first crash occurred in the Joplin city limits. The secondary crash occurred in Jasper County and Missouri State Highway Patrol are responding.

