Senior apartment complex fire displaces residents

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A reported fire shortly after 11:00 AM at 414 North Washington in Webb City.

Eyewitnesses say smoke was visible up to six blocks.

Reported that a fire began in a kitchen and then spread to other units.Webb City requested mutual aid from Oronogo and Joplin. Most of the damage to adjoining units was due to smoke.

No residents were injured nor any firefighters. Red Cross was contacted to assist at least six adults who have been displaced.

This is a developing story and more information as it becomes available.