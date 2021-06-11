Seneca woman arrested in drug bust, states in jailhouse interview plainly, guns for “protection” other items for “dope”

SENECA, Mo. — A Seneca woman was arrested after police served a warrant for drugs and weapons to her residence late last week.

Seneca Police tell us Sheryl McIntire, 55, was arrested with the assistance of the Newton County Sheriff’s office SRT (Special Response Team) and ODET (Ozark Drug Enforcement Team).

Chief James Altec tells us they obtained a search warrant after numerous vehicles leaving the property were involved in routine traffic stops, resulting in arrests where narcotics were located.

The Probable Cause filed in Newton County Court states these items were taken into evidence from the residence at 702 Shawnee:

Charter Arm .38 Special, 5 rounds

CP 9mm, loaded magazine

green digital scale

black digital scale

two glass methamphetamine pipes with residue

numerous empty zip lock baggies

silver case with white powder

bag of .22 ammunition

silver round metal container with 3 zip lock baggies, containing white substance, weighing 3 grams total.

McIntire is facing these Felony charges in Newton County Court:

Felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Felony Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

In an interview at the jail McIntire boldly stated the following items from her residence were related to “dope”:

“During the interview I advised Ms. McIntire of the items located and seized in her residence. Upon asking Ms. McIntire about the firearm that was located … she advised the firearm belong to her and stated that she had for protection. I then asked Ms. McIntire about the scales that were located in the silver lock box and she stated the scales were used for dope. I then asked Ms. McIntire what the empty baggies were used for and she stated dope.” — Officer Jason Zimmerman

McIntire was released on a $25,000 surety bond and is expected in court next month.

Seneca Chief Altec tells us, “Our hats off to ODET and Newton County SRT for their work. We anticipate others to be charged in this ongoing narcotics investigation.”

We will continue to update this story here with more information as it is received by authorities and tipsters.



