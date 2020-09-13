Seneca Police cruiser struck by gunfire during pursuit south of US-60

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:30 PM Saturday evening a Seneca Police Officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a pickup for traffic infractions. The maroon Ford Ranger fled initiating a pursuit.

Seneca Police Chief James Altic tells us his officers Patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire during the pursuit.







TWO IMAGES WHERE THE SENECA POLICE CRUISER WAS STRUCK BY GUNFIRE..

There were possibly three occupants in the pickup. The pursuit continued south to the US-60 and MO-43 roundabout.

Just south of the roundabout someone in the pickup fired a weapon, striking the Seneca patrol vehicle numerous times.

The pickup was located, abandoned, in the woods East of MO-43 near RYA Ln and Redbud. Officers built a perimeter and no one was located. Around 10:30 PM the perimeter was broke and the active search ended.

Chief Altic tells us they are taking a look at security video. We hope to have images coming up. Additionally no one was injured in the gunfire, no bullets penetrated the vehicle.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch for updates at FSHP on our Joplin News First Tab. More information as it is released by the Seneca Police Department.