Seneca Fireworks 2019 at the School Farm wrapped up festivities

"Enjoyed it very much...Great Job Seneca!!" Joplin News First follower

(Seneca, Mo.) — The Seneca Fireworks were held at the school farm on U Hwy at Bethel Road. Our friends at Newton Co Rescue & Recovery invited us, they work traffic control and the gates every year they are able. Thanks for the invite!

LIVE! SENECA FIREWORKS CELEBRATION! @ SCHOOLFARM LIVE! SENECA FIREWORKS CELEBRATION! @ SCHOOLFARM◽️ Hwy U and Bethel Road Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, July 6, 2019

COMMENTS FROM FOLLOWERS

“Awesome!!! Glad the weather is good.” Nancy

“We try to go to several. We were unable to attend tonight. It looked wonderful though.” Penny

“There was music …..they prayed and sang the National Anthem…..it was a very beautiful and patriotic performance!! Enjoyed it very much…Great Job Seneca!!” Vicki

“It was awesome to watch!” Jeanie

“Seneca has one of the best shows around!” Leesa

Thank you Seneca! – Joplin News First