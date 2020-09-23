Semi with hazardous material rolls on I-49

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (West of Carthage) — About 11:45 PM Tuesday night, Jasper County 911 Dispatch began receiving alerts of a semi tanker rollover on I-49 near 54.2 MM northbound.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy EMS, Carthage Police responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.

The tanker is carrying Anhydrous.

The driver is being transported to Mercy Carthage.

The cab of the truck was on fire. Carthage Fire Department has controlled that fire. The cab is separated from the tanker. The tanker and cab are both off the roadway, “into the woods” is the description we received..

The tanker is not thought to be leaking or on fire.

Traffic is going to begin moving around 12:25 AM, however it will be slow through the area noted below near the crash scene as clean up will take a period of hours.

I-49 CLOSED / all traffic was temporarily halted: southbound and northbound

NORTH end at Civil War Road

SOUTH end at Central Ave

More information as Shannon Becker will be gathering information from the scene.