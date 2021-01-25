Semi Twists in Crash Near State Line in Barton County

Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us it was carrying 45,000 pounds of rolled twine.

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:45 AM Monday morning tipster reports that a semi tractor trailer had rolled on MO-126 just west of 150th Road, blocking all traffic.

Missouri State Highway Patrol on the scene tell us the driver was wearing their safety belt and was uninjured in the crash.

The westbound MO-126 tractor trailer left the right side of the roadway, over corrected, and the trailer and tractor twist as it laid over we are told.







CLICK TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

Parks Towing of Lamar were assisted by Schrader’s Towing of Carthage as they had to upright the tractor trailer and then off load the cargo.

Troop D Trooper tells us it was carrying 45,000 pounds of rolled twine.

MO-126 closed between M and 160th Road for an unknown amount of time as the roadway was 100% blocked.

We will update the story here as more information becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Click here to save our news tab as a Bookmark on your phone or an Icon to your Home Screen.

We post news stories anytime 24/7, and update current stories without notice on our news tab.