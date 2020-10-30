Semi trailer loaded with 40,000 pounds of meat, burns on I-44 at Sarcoxie

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Friday just before 5:30 AM a semi tractor-trailer was reported to Jasper County 911 as burning on I-44 eastbound at exit 29.

The semi driver, uninjured, separated the semi from the trailer. The trailer continued to burn. Radio reports were, “fully engulfed”.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are on the scene. Shortly before 7:00 AM the Jasper County health department was contacted regarding the load.

Henry’s Towing of Springfield are working to remove the load of frozen meat from the trailer and then tow the burned trailer. The meat is ox tail. Frozen and plastic wrapped packages. The 40,000 pound load is s total loss.

Traffic continues as normal. This just on the eastern edge of the Sarcoxie construction zone which already has a one lane, monitored slow-down speed limit.

More information as it becomes available from Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers.