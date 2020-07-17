Semi tractor-trailer rolls, East Zora traffic delays and closures

Joplin News First

Semi hauling 42,000 lbs of non-refrigerated goods

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 12:30 PM on Friday emergency dispatch received reports of a semi tractor-trailer rollover 1/3 mile east of Zora and Duquesne.

Immediately Webb City Fire Department, Webb City Police respond. They determine it as a non-injury crash. The crash is so close to the city limits it’s determined to be a city of Joplin crash.

CLICK TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

The fully loaded box trailer is hauling 42,000 lbs of non-refrigerated goods. M&M Wrecker arrive about 1:00 PM. Estimates on clean-up and removal could be into the evening.

  • Empty the trailer of 42,000 lbs of cargo
  • Haul off the cargo
  • Upright the semi and trailer

Travel along the roadway will be limited for a period of time, then it will be completely shut to traffic.

  • CLOSED — Center Lane
  • DELAYED — Eastbound Zora past Duquesne
  • DELAYED — Westbound Zora past 249.
  • CLOSURE — EAST ZORA (later afternoon)

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories