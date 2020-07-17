Semi tractor-trailer rolls, East Zora traffic delays and closures

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 12:30 PM on Friday emergency dispatch received reports of a semi tractor-trailer rollover 1/3 mile east of Zora and Duquesne.
Immediately Webb City Fire Department, Webb City Police respond. They determine it as a non-injury crash. The crash is so close to the city limits it’s determined to be a city of Joplin crash.
The fully loaded box trailer is hauling 42,000 lbs of non-refrigerated goods. M&M Wrecker arrive about 1:00 PM. Estimates on clean-up and removal could be into the evening.
- Empty the trailer of 42,000 lbs of cargo
- Haul off the cargo
- Upright the semi and trailer
Travel along the roadway will be limited for a period of time, then it will be completely shut to traffic.
- CLOSED — Center Lane
- DELAYED — Eastbound Zora past Duquesne
- DELAYED — Westbound Zora past 249.
- CLOSURE — EAST ZORA (later afternoon)
More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.