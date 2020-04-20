Semi tractor-trailer goes off roading just as storms hit say witnesses

NEWTON COUNTY Mo. — About 4:20 PM Monday afternoon Redings Mill Fire District and Newton County Ambulance we’re alerted to a semi tractor-trailer crash I-49 north at 33 mile marker just past Gateway.

Reported by eyewitnesses that the tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road and ramped the ditch next to the on-ramp and then through the guardrail.

It left mud all over the highway.

It was right at the peak of all the rain and hail that was rolling through, visibility was very low another witness told us.

The driver was not injured Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us at the scene.

The on-ramp from Gateway Drive North onto I-49 will be closed for an extended period of time as M&M Wrecker will clear the crash scene.

The semi is on its side.

The trailer is running empty.

Shannon Becker will be live coming up.