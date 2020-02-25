Semi-tractor trailer crash blocks roadway for hours; Trailer breached exposing load of playground equipment

M&M Wrecker summoned to the crash scene, estimated the clean up to take 4-6 hours

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 4:00 PM Missouri State Highway Highway Patrol were alerted to a semi-tractor trailer crash on MO-126 just east of M.

The crash completely blocked the road stopping traffic. MO-126 is a main thoroughfare from MO-39 to Pittsburg, Kansas. Along this east-to-west stretch disrupting traffic coming from Lockwood, Golden City, I-49, US-43 to the Kansas line.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us in the scene that the driver, Sarbjit Singh, 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana, suffered minor injuries. He was traveling eastbound when he left the roadway and overturned.

Singh was operating a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia, he was wearing his safety belt. Click here for the initial report which released while we were on the scene of the crash.

MoDOT SWMO set road blocks at MO-43 on the east side and M on the west side. Also due to rising waters MO-126 is closed due to high water at I-49.

M&M Wrecker were summoned to the crash scene and estimated the clean up to take 4-6 hours. The truck was loaded with playground equipment, much of which boxes broke open and were scattered across the road and into a small run-off stream full of water.