Semi strikes person on I-44, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate fatality crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 11:15 PM Thursday night 911 Dispatch centers began receiving information regarding a person struck by a semi on I-44.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and multiple medical units responded to I-44 east. It’s determined to have occurred near the Main Street exit in the eastbound lanes. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

google map shows where traffic is diverted and stopped.

TRAFFIC ALERT

I-44 EAST approaching Main Street

All vehicles exit at Main Street

Continue east onto the on-ramp at Main Street

Joplin Police confirm to us this is a fatality crash. A semi struck a person in the roadway.

Little is known at this time except this will be an investigation conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and it will last into the morning hours.

The incident is too recent to release gender, age or other details. This is a fresh investigation.