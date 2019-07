Rural Carthage near CL 165 and Jackpine Road

(Rural Carthage, Jasper Co., Mo.) — Semi tractor trailer rolls off Jackpine Road. Crash is near CL 165. Truck was traveling east and road is completely closed.

The male driver was trapped inside the cab for a short time. He declined medical treatment.

M&M Wrecker are working to clear crash.

Semi was hauling metal caging or framing for a large construction company to an unknown destination.

Jasper Co Sheriff’s Deputies responded and the Missouri State Highway Patrol with Carthage Fire.