Semi rolls northeast of Carthage

County Road 120 NE of Carthage will be blocked for a period of hours for clean up

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carthage) — Shortly after 3:30 PM on Tuesday Carthage Fire were dispatched to a reported semi on it’s side near Kafir and CR 120 northeast of Carthage.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded, radio reports stated the driver appeared uninjured.

At this time it’s unknown what the refrigerated unit was hauling, but it is leaking diesel fuel. You are asked to avoid the area as it will take a period of hours to upright the truck and trailer and County Road 120 will be blocked south of Kafir.

More information as it becomes available. Shannon Becker will have a live report for Joplin News First and Four States Home Page.

UPDATE: The driver refused medical treatment. Troopers tell us the driver over-corrected, traveling southbound on CR120, south of Kafir. CR120 is closed for an unknown amount of time.

The semi was hauling a refrigerated load, 43,000 lbs. Contents are unknown however the Jasper County Health Department has benn contacted.

M&M Wrecker are working to upright the trailer and truck. It is parallel to the east of Red Oak.