Semi rolls blocking E Zora ditch to ditch near 249

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon 12:43 PM Jasper County E911 began receiving alerts regarding a semi tractor trailer crash along East Zora, near 249 and East of Duquesne.







IMAGES FROM TIPSTER CRAIG DEARDORFF. CLICK IMAGE THEN ISE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

Duenweg Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance responded and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

According to eyewitnesses ‘the tractor trailer blocked the entire road, a vehicle cannot get by on either side.’

The driver was not injured in the crash.

TRAFFIC AT TIME OF CRASH GOOGLE MAPS

The truck is reported to be hauling industrial paper rolls. Exact weight is not yet known at this time.

M&M Wrecker of Carthage, Missouri, will be working to upright the truck and contents. Exact time is not known.

Shannon Becker will be live coming up from the crash scene with more information.