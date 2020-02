Avoid the area if possible along US-60 at Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Right at 1:00 PM a semi-tractor-trailer rolled on US-60 as it was turning off of I-49.

Neosho Police tell us they now have traffic moving slow both directions. They will be off-loading 40,000 lbs of boxed merchandise, then uprighting the truck. This is estimated to take 4-5 hours.

For now you are asked to avoid the area (see map, red and orange marks stopped traffic).