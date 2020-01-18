Semi rollover south of Jackpine Road; Loaded with thousands of pounds of chili powder

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 8:00 PM a semi-tractor trailer traveling north on CR 170 towards Jackpine Road rolled off the roadway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers on the scene tell us tonight that there were no injuries to the driver of the semi. And they are working the crash scene.

This is that same area leading to the Carthage Underground that seems to be notoriously dangerous for truckers looking for an alternate route or cut-off from the traditional highways.

This semi is hauling powder, an unknown amount of chili powder. According to radio reports the load is not breached.

M&M Wrecker of Carthage is hoping to set the truck and trailer upright without breaking the box of the truck open.

More details as it becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.